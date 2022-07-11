RRC West Central Railway Recruitment For 121 Posts Begins, 12th Pass & Graduates Can Apply

RRC West Central Railway Recruitment: In an important notice released by the Railway Recruitment Cell, it has informed that the West Central Railway (WCR) is seeking candidates to apply for the various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of WCR - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the schedule, the last date to register is July 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 121 vacant posts will be filled in the department.

Important Dates

Date of Publication on RRC website: July 06

Opening Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 08

Closing Date & Time for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 28

Vacancy Details

Station Master: 08 posts

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 38 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 09 posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 30 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 08 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 28 posts

RRC WCR Recruitment 2022: Initial Pay Scale

Station Master: Rs. 35,400

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs. 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 29, 200

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs. 21, 700

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 19,900

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 19,900

Educational Qualification:

Station Master, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Senior Clerk cum Typist - Graduate

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist - 12th Passed

Official Notice

RRC NTPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for WCR NTPC posts

Step 1: To apply for WCR NTPC Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the website of WCR at www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "GDCE Notification No: 01/2022" link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "New Registration" link.

Step 4: Fill in the employee number (11 digits) and date of birth and click "continue."

Step 5: Enter your personal information, e-mail address, and mobile phone number.

Step 6: Log in with the registration number and password you received via e-mail/SMS.

Step 7: Candidates must then upload a scanned copy of their photograph, self-attested certificates proving their date of birth, education/technical qualifications, and caste (SC/ST/OBC).

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative