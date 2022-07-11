RRC West Central Railway Recruitment For 121 Posts Begins, 12th Pass & Graduates Can Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
RRC West Central Railway Recruitment: In an important notice released by the Railway Recruitment Cell, it has informed that the West Central Railway (WCR) is seeking candidates to apply for the various NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of WCR - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the schedule, the last date to register is July 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 121 vacant posts will be filled in the department.