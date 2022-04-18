RSMSSB APRO 2022: Admit Card For April 24 Exam To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

RSMSSB APRO exam 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to release the hall tickets for Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam on April 18, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam will be able to download the hall tickets today. Once released, it can be accessed on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

RSMSSB APRO exam 2022: Check important dates here

The admit cards will be released on April 18, 2022

The APRO examination 2022 will be held on April 24, 2022. It will take place in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for latest news section and click for APRO admit card link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their credentials and log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the RSMSSB APRO admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: One should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: They should take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall as hard copy of hall ticket will not be issued

It is mandatory to take printout of hall tickets. To be noted that along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof with them. For more details, one can go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB APRO 2022: Guidelines to be followed