RSMSSB APRO 2022: Admit Card For April 24 Exam To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

RSMSSB APRO exam 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to release the hall tickets for Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam on April 18, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam will be able to download the hall tickets today. Once released, it can be accessed on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
RSMSSB APRO exam 2022: Check important dates here
- The admit cards will be released on April 18, 2022
- The APRO examination 2022 will be held on April 24, 2022. It will take place in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to download RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022
- Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for latest news section and click for APRO admit card link
- Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their credentials and log in
- Step 4: Post logging in, the RSMSSB APRO admit card will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: One should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
- Step 6: They should take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall as hard copy of hall ticket will not be issued
It is mandatory to take printout of hall tickets. To be noted that along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof with them. For more details, one can go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB APRO 2022: Guidelines to be followed
- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 90 minutes before the commencement of exams.
- All the COVID guidelines should be followed. Candidates will have to undergo thermal screening, and wear masks at all times. The admit card release notice mentions that it is mandatory to wear masks at the exam centre otherwise entry won’t be given.
- Candidates will have to carry a colorful passport size photo and blue ball pen