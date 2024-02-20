Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:34 IST
RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 4197 LDC vacancies, here's how to apply
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Clerk Grade 2/Junior Assistant for 4197 vacancies.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Clerk Grade 2/Junior Assistant. This major recruitment drive presents an opportunity for candidates with the requisite educational qualifications, including a 12th pass from any recognized board. The online application begins today, February 20. The last date to apply is March 20. There are a total of 4197 vacancies for junior assistant, clerk grade 1 and 2 posts.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: February 13, 2024
- Starting date of application: February 20, 2024
- Last date of application: March 20, 2024
- Exam date: To be announced later
RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Clerk Grade 2: 584 vacancies
- Clerk Grade 1: 61 vacancies
- Junior Assistant: 3552 vacancies
RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Candidates must meet the following educational qualifications:
- Senior Secondary from a recognized board
- O or Higher Level Certificate course
- Certificate course on computer concept
- COPA/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate
- Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application
- Senior Secondary Certificate with computer science/computer
- Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution
Age Limit for RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024
- Minimum: 18 years
- Maximum: 40 years
Click here for official notification
How to Apply for RSMSSB Clerk/Jr Assistant Recruitment 2024?
Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:
- Visit the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.
- Click on the link 'RSMSSB Clerk/Jr Assistant Recruitment 2024' on the homepage.
- Provide the required details to the link.
- Submit the application form.
- Upload all essential documents.
- Keep a printout of the application for future reference."
