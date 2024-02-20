Advertisement

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Clerk Grade 2/Junior Assistant. This major recruitment drive presents an opportunity for candidates with the requisite educational qualifications, including a 12th pass from any recognized board. The online application begins today, February 20. The last date to apply is March 20. There are a total of 4197 vacancies for junior assistant, clerk grade 1 and 2 posts.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: February 13, 2024

Starting date of application: February 20, 2024

Last date of application: March 20, 2024

Exam date: To be announced later

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Clerk Grade 2: 584 vacancies

Clerk Grade 1: 61 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 3552 vacancies

RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must meet the following educational qualifications:

Senior Secondary from a recognized board

O or Higher Level Certificate course

Certificate course on computer concept

COPA/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate

Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application

Senior Secondary Certificate with computer science/computer

Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution

Age Limit for RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 40 years

Click here for official notification

How to Apply for RSMSSB Clerk/Jr Assistant Recruitment 2024?

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:

Visit the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/. Click on the link 'RSMSSB Clerk/Jr Assistant Recruitment 2024' on the homepage. Provide the required details to the link. Submit the application form. Upload all essential documents. Keep a printout of the application for future reference."