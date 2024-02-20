English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 4197 LDC vacancies, here's how to apply

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Clerk Grade 2/Junior Assistant for 4197 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Clerk Grade 2/Junior Assistant. This major recruitment drive presents an opportunity for candidates with the requisite educational qualifications, including a 12th pass from any recognized board. The online application begins today, February 20. The last date to apply is March 20. There are a total of 4197 vacancies for junior assistant, clerk grade 1 and 2 posts. 

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Advertisement
  • Opening date of online application: February 13, 2024
  • Starting date of application: February 20, 2024
  • Last date of application: March 20, 2024
  • Exam date: To be announced later

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Advertisement
  • Clerk Grade 2: 584 vacancies
  • Clerk Grade 1: 61 vacancies
  • Junior Assistant: 3552 vacancies

RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification 

Candidates must meet the following educational qualifications:

  • Senior Secondary from a recognized board
  • O or Higher Level Certificate course
  • Certificate course on computer concept
  • COPA/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate
  • Degree/Diploma/Certificate in computer science/computer application
  • Senior Secondary Certificate with computer science/computer
  • Diploma in computer science and engineering from a polytechnic institution

Age Limit for RSMSSB Clerk Recruitment 2024

  • Minimum: 18 years
  • Maximum: 40 years

Click here for official notification

How to Apply for RSMSSB Clerk/Jr Assistant Recruitment 2024?

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:

  1. Visit the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.
  2. Click on the link 'RSMSSB Clerk/Jr Assistant Recruitment 2024' on the homepage.
  3. Provide the required details to the link.
  4. Submit the application form.
  5. Upload all essential documents.
  6. Keep a printout of the application for future reference."
Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

19 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    11 minutes ago

  2. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World12 minutes ago

  3. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Jhanak Actor Dolly Sohi Taken To Hospital After Facing Breathing Issues

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  5. MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met

    Politics News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo