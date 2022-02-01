RSMSSB Computer Teacher Recruitment: Over 10,000 Vacancies Notified

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Computer Instructor posts. Through this recruitment drive a total of 10,000 posts for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

The application procedure would begin from February 8 and would continue till 9 March 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to pay the application fees is 9 March 2022, and after that, no application will be accepted. The admit card for the examination would release sometime between May and June 2022. Candidates aged between 18 to 45 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test followed by the result and then a document verification process, and the final merit list will be released.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details

Posts Non-TSP TSP Total Posts Basic Computer Instructor 8974 888 9862 Senior Computer Instructor 282 13 295 Total - - 10157 Posts

RSMSSB Computer Teacher Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to visit the RSMSSB official portal.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage visit the Computer Teacher Vacancy Notification zone and Notification.

Step 3: Now open the Computer Teacher Official Notification and visit SSO ID Portal.

Step 4: Click on the Computer Anudeshak Online Form 2022.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the Online Application Form.

Step 6: Upload the scanned copies of the required certificates

Step 7: Pay the application fees and take the printout of the application form for future needs.

