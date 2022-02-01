RSMSSB Computer Teacher Recruitment: Over 10,000 Vacancies Notified

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Computer Instructor posts. Through this recruitment drive a total of 10,000 posts for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
The application procedure would begin from February 8 and would continue till 9 March 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to pay the application fees is 9 March 2022, and after that, no application will be accepted. The admit card for the examination would release sometime between May and June 2022. Candidates aged between 18 to 45 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test followed by the result and then a document verification process, and the final merit list will be released.
