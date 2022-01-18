RSMSSB Invites Applications For 1092 Junior Engineer Posts, Check Vacancy Details Here

RSMSSB junior engineer vacancy 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, which is the exam conducting body is inviting applications for Junior Engineer posts. The recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website. Highlights of the same can be checked here. Interested candidates should make sure to check the eligibility before applying. Notification which has been released on January 17 reads that the registration process will start on January 21, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by on February 19, 2022. In order to apply, candidates will have to create their SSO ID before registration on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Important dates and steps to register have been attached below.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Notification has been released on January 17, 2022

The application link will be activated on January 21, 2022

The deadline to fill RSMSSB JE online application is February 19, 2022

RSMSSB JE exam is expected to be conducted in May 2022. However, no official date has been announced yet.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 1092 posts in the organization

Non-TSP Area- 1040 Posts

TSP Area- 52 Posts

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria here

Interested candidates, in order to be eligible to apply, should have an engineering degree/ diploma in related trade

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years

Check application fees here

The application fees charged from general candidates will be Rs. 450. OBC candidates will be charged with Rs 350 as an application fee. SC, ST candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs. 250. They will have to pay through credit card, debit card or net banking.

Here is how to apply