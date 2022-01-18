RSMSSB Invites Applications For 1092 Junior Engineer Posts, Check Vacancy Details Here

RSMSSB junior engineer vacancy 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, which is the exam conducting body is inviting applications for Junior Engineer posts. The recruitment notification has been uploaded on the official website. Highlights of the same can be checked here. Interested candidates should make sure to check the eligibility before applying. Notification which has been released on January 17 reads that the registration process will start on January 21, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by on February 19, 2022. In order to apply, candidates will have to create their SSO ID before registration on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Important dates and steps to register have been attached below.
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here
- Notification has been released on January 17, 2022
- The application link will be activated on January 21, 2022
- The deadline to fill RSMSSB JE online application is February 19, 2022
- RSMSSB JE exam is expected to be conducted in May 2022. However, no official date has been announced yet.
RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details
- This recruitment drive will fill up 1092 posts in the organization
- Non-TSP Area- 1040 Posts
- TSP Area- 52 Posts
RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria here
- Interested candidates, in order to be eligible to apply, should have an engineering degree/ diploma in related trade
- The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years
Check application fees here
The application fees charged from general candidates will be Rs. 450. OBC candidates will be charged with Rs 350 as an application fee. SC, ST candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs. 250. They will have to pay through credit card, debit card or net banking.
Here is how to apply
- Go to the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the recruitment notification option
- Look for the related advertisement and click on the link which reads 'apply online'
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details
- Upload required documents and pay the application fee
- Post submitting the form, take printout of the application status for future reference