RSMSSB JE Answer Keys 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022: The answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) today June 1, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the answer keys by visiting the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination was held on May 18, 19, and 20. The JE Civil exam was conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.

In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key they can raise objections by visiting the official website, The objection rasing window would open on June 2 and close on June 4, 2022. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable per challenge. Through this recruitment process of RSMSSB, a total of 1092 JE posts will be filled in the organization. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), and JE Mechanical (Diploma).

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

Rajasthan junior engineer Exam Answer Key | Steps to download Answer key

Step 1: To download the RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 candidates need to visit the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "News & Notification" section

Step 3: Meanwhile, candidates also use the direct link given here to download Rajasthan Junior Engineer Exam Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

Step 4: Candidates then need to click on the link for JEN 2022

Step 5: Automatically, the RSMSSB JEN answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future needs.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)