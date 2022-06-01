RSMSSB JE Answer Keys 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022: The answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) today June 1, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the answer keys by visiting the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination was held on May 18, 19, and 20. The JE Civil exam was conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.
In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key they can raise objections by visiting the official website, The objection rasing window would open on June 2 and close on June 4, 2022. A fee of Rs 100 will be applicable per challenge. Through this recruitment process of RSMSSB, a total of 1092 JE posts will be filled in the organization. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), and JE Mechanical (Diploma).
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.