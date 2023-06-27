RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 5388 Vacancies For Graduates

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for the recruitment against 5388 vacancies for the post of junior accountant, and tehnsil revenue accountant. The last date to apply is July 26. Aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or through the SSO portal: sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Out of the total vacancies advertised, 5,190 are for the Junior Assistant post and the remaining 198 are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant post. The official notification was released on July 20. However, an ammendment was released on June 23.

Click here for RSMSSB Recruitment Notification

Click here for RSMSSB Recruitment Ammendment Notification

Direct link to SSO Portal to apply online

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be aged between 21 and 40 years. The cut-off date for age limit is December 31, 2020. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification (any one of the following)

Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent

Intermediate exam of ICWA/Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Higher Level Certificate Course of NIELIT conducted by DOEACC under the control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India.

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) certificate organized under the National/State Council of Vocational Training Scheme.

Diploma/ Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications

Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RS-CIT) conducted by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited.

As per the notification, the written exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on September 17. However, a notice on schedule of exam will be released separately. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates.