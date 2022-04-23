RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 1012 Vacancies Ends Today

RSMSSB Lab Assistant recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to deactivate the online application link for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and have not applied yet should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. Applications submitted post-deadline will; not be accepted in any case. Interested candidates after checking eligibility will have to apply on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1012 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 847 vacancies are for the post of Lab Assistant( Science)/ Junior Lab Assistant, 128 vacancies are for the post of Lab Assistant (Geography), 37 vacancies are for the post of Lab Assistant( Home Science). Registered candidates will have to take the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 which will be held on June 28 and June 29, 2022.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Check age limit and application fee details

Age limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. For reserved categories, the upper age limit has been relaxed.

Application fee: Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category will have to pay application fee of Rs. 450. Candidates from the BC/EBC/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 350. Applicants from SC/ST category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 250.

