RSMSSB PTI 2022 Exam Schedule For 5546 Posts Released; Check Exam Dates & Key Details Here

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Schedule: The RSMSSB PTI 2022 exam schedule has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board. According to the timetable, the physical training instructor examination will be held on September 25, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the vacancies can check the official notice by visiting the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5546 posts will be filled in the organization. As of now, the authorities have not released the date of the release of the admit card. However, it is expected that the admit card will be released sometime soon. Candidates must take note that the examination will be held in two different shifts: the first shift will be held between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Paper I will have 200-mark questions and Paper II will have 260-mark questions.

Here's direct link to check RSMSSB PTI 2022 Exam Schedule - CLICK HERE

RSMSSV PTI 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download the hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says RSMSSB PTI Admit Card.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter login credentials

Step 4: Automatically, a new page or tab would open.

Step 5: The admission card would appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Check Vacancy Details Here

Physical Training Instructor Gr II (Non TSP): 4899 Posts

Physical Training Instructor Gr III (TSP): 647 Posts

Check application fee details here

Candidates belonging to General/ UR & Creamy Layer OBC category had to pay Rs 450.

OBS/ Non-Creamy layer category had to pay Rs 350.

SC/ ST/ PH category had to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative