RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 460 Librarian Grade 3 Posts, Apply Here

RSMSSB is inviting applications to fill 460 Librarian Grade 3 posts. Check recruitment details like age limit, selection process & application steps here.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) through a notification has announced that it is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of  Librarian Grade III. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. The application link has not been activated yet and will be activated on May 26, 2022. Once activated, the link will be available on RSMSSB official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 460 vacancies will be filled. The education qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other recruitment details can be checked here. 

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here 

  • The online application link will be activated on May 26, 2022
  • The deadline to apply ends on June 24, 2022
  • The deadline to pay application fee will end on June 24, 2022
  • Exam date and admit card release date has not been announced yet

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022: Here's all you need to know

  • Educational Qualification: The minimum required qualification is that students should have a bachelor's degree in Library Science / Library and Information Science OR Diploma in Library and Information Science; Knowledge of Devanagari Lipi & Rajasthani Culture.
  • Age Limit: The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. 

RSMSSB recruitment: Follow these steps to apply 

  • Step 1: Go to the official recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the recruitment link
  • Step 3: In the next step, they should fill out the registration form using their personal and contact information
  • Step 4: Using the registration details, log in and apply for the desired position
  • Step 5: Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee before submitting the form 
  • Step 6: Candidates should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

RSMSSB APRO result 2022 out on official website

The result for the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer, APRO has been released by the Rajasthan Selection Board (RSMSSB). All those candidates who have appeared in the RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 can download their results by visiting the official website of RSMSSB, i.e., rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 was held on April 24 at various exam centres across the state. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 76 APRO posts will be filled. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam. For more details, click on this link.

