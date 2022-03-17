RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1012 Lab Assistant Posts; Here's How To Apply

RSMSSB Recruitment: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection is recruiting candidates for the posts of Lab Assistant in Secondary Schools, College Education Commissionerate, and Agriculture Department of the state. The recruitment advertisement notice (Advt no. 04/2022) has been released by RSMSSB, which states that this recruitment campaign is being held for a total of 1012 posts in the department. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by an interview.

RSMSSB Recruitment | Dates, Eligibility, Application fees

As per the notification, the application procedure would start on March 25, and end on April 23, 2022. Applicants must note that they will need to create an SSO ID on the official website to apply. Applicants must have a Class 12 passing degree with their respective stream as a subject, and knowing Hindi and the Sanskrit language is mandatory. Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories need to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. Rs 350 is for the candidates belonging to the OBC (NCL)/MBC categories, and Rs 250 is for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/BPL categories.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Official Notice

RSMSSB Recruitment: Here's how to apply online for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Jobs 2022

Step 1: Open the official page - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Login button and register for the Lab Assistant Jobs.

Step 3: Then, click on the application link.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and upload the scanned documents.

Step 5: Complete the payment of the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Finally, take a printout of the application form for further reference.

Here's direct link to apply - CLICK HERE

