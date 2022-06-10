RSMSSB Recruitment Exam Calendar 2022 Released; Check Full Schedule Here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The examination calendar for the year 2022–23 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the examination calendar by visiting the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 will be conducted on June 4 and the Basic Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 is set to take place on June 18.

The Board has already conducted the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 and the Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 in the months of April and May. As per the schedule, the Senior Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 will be held on June 19, and the commission will release the detailed exam schedule for the individual exams soon. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the step by step process to download the RSMSSB Recruitment Calendar.

Follow these steps to download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule

Visit the official website of rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Lab Assistant 2022 : Important Information Regarding Exam Schedule' flashing on the homepage.

Click on 'Download'.

PDF will be opened.

Check RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 and save it for future use.

Rajasthan subordinate Board Exam Calendar

Exam Dates Assistant Public Relations Officer Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 April 24, 2022

(Conducted) Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 May 18, 19, 20, 2022

(Conducted) Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 June 4 Basic Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 June 18 Senior Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 June 19 Laboratory Assistant (Science) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 28 Laboratory Assistant (Geography) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 29 Laboratory Assistant (Home Science) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 29 Village Development Officer Direct Recruitment (Main Exam) 2021 July 9 House Keeper Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 July 9 Junior Engineer (Agriculture) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 September 10 Librarian Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 September 11 Physical Training Instructor Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Examination 2022 September 25 Forester Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 November 6 Forest Guard Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 November 12 and 13

