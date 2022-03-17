RSMSSB Recruitment Notification For 1136 Livestock Assistant Posts Released

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is recruiting candidates for the Livestock Assistant posts. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process will start from March 19 onwards and the last date to submit the application form is April 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 1136 posts.

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Post: Educational Qualification

To apply for the posts, candidates must have a degree in Senior Secondary with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry, and Biology from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or its equivalent. One year or two years of training as a livestock assistant from a state government-recognized institution. Candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects, as per the official notice.

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Vacancy

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of Rs 450.

Candidates from the BC/EBC/EWS category need to pay Rs 350 as the application fee.

Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

RSMSSB Recruitment: Payscale

As per the official notice, selected candidates will be eligible to get a Pay Matrix Level 8 and a Pay Scale of Rs 26,300-85,500/- per month.

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Post 2022: Here's how to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT EXAM 2022 ."

." Step 3: Candidates must fill out the portal's registration form using details such as - permanent address, DOB, personal information and contact details, mail id, and much more.

Step 4: Login and apply for the position you want to work in.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, upload documents, and submit the application fee.

Step 6: Download and print the document for future reference.

