Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Registration Ends Today; Check Direct Link, Details

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates for the Junior Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at saraswatbank.com. The registration process for the posts started on December 22, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 posts will be filled in the organization.

To apply for the Junior Officer posts, candidates must have a graduation certificate in any discipline and a minimum of one year of bank/subsidiary bank/NBFC/DSA/credit societies experience. Candidates aged below 30 years are eligible to apply for the posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview.

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021 | Direct Link

To apply for the Junior Officer posts at Saraswat Bank candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment (CLICK HERE)

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Register

Step 1: To apply, candidates first need to visit the official site of Saraswat Bank at saraswatbank.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Careers link.

Step 3: Candidates can also use the direct link given here.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and click the submit button.

Step 5: After completing the application form, save the confirmation page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future use.

Image: Pixabay