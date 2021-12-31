Last Updated:

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Registration Ends Today; Check Direct Link, Details

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates for the Junior Officer posts. Check details here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Saraswat Bank

Image: Pixabay


Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates for the Junior Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at saraswatbank.com. The registration process for the posts started on December 22, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 posts will be filled in the organization. 

To apply for the Junior Officer posts, candidates must have a graduation certificate in any discipline and a minimum of one year of bank/subsidiary bank/NBFC/DSA/credit societies experience. Candidates aged below 30 years are eligible to apply for the posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview.

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021 | Direct Link

  • To apply for the Junior Officer posts at Saraswat Bank candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment (CLICK HERE)

Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Register

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates first need to visit the official site of Saraswat Bank at saraswatbank.com.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Careers link.
  • Step 3: Candidates can also use the direct link given here.
  • Step 4: Fill in the application form and click the submit button.
  • Step 5: After completing the application form, save the confirmation page.
  • Step 6: Make a hard copy for future use.

Image: Pixabay

READ | CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Schedule for class 10, 12 out, check highlights here
READ | MPPEB admit card for police constable exam out, check steps to download hall tickets
READ | SAV Admissions 2022: Result for class 6 exam out, check steps to download scorecard
READ | RCCC Training Assam Admission: List of candidates selected for written exam released
READ | WBPSC invites candidates to apply for various posts; Check vacancy details
Tags: Saraswat Bank, Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment, Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND