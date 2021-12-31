Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Registration Ends Today; Check Direct Link, Details

Quick links:
Saraswat Bank JO Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Bank has invited applications from candidates for the Junior Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at saraswatbank.com. The registration process for the posts started on December 22, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 posts will be filled in the organization.
To apply for the Junior Officer posts, candidates must have a graduation certificate in any discipline and a minimum of one year of bank/subsidiary bank/NBFC/DSA/credit societies experience. Candidates aged below 30 years are eligible to apply for the posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview.