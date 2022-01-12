SBI CBO Admit Card 2021 Out At Sbi.co.in, Check Direct Link To Download Call Letters

SBI CBO exam 2022: State Bank of India has released admit cards of those candidates who registered themselves for Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) exam. SBI admit card has been uploaded on the official website sbi.co.in. Registered candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the hall tickets were scheduled to be out on January 12, but were released on January 10, 2022. Candidates should make sure to download the hall tickets from official website before January 23, 2022. The Bank will deactivate the admit card link after January 23, 2022.

SBI CBO Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Admit card has been released on January 10, 2022

The last date to register for CBO was December 29, 2021

The last date to print an online application is January 13, 2022

The recruitment drive for 1226 posts was announced on December 8, 2021

SBI CBO Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download call letters

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the careers link page

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads 'SBI CBO Admit Card 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the admit card

Candidates are further advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Check SBI CBO recruitment details

Through this recruitment drive, State Bank will select 1226 candidates for Circle Based Officers post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online written test, screening, and interview. Candidates will only be allowed to appear for the second round if they clear the previous one. The online written test will consist of objective questions for 120 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. To be noted that candidates who manage to qualify in all the above-mentioned rounds will be selected for vacancies. Selected candidates will be offered a basic salary of Rs. 36,000 per month. It is exclusive of one increment for each completed year of service. These officers will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules.