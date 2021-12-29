SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 1226 Posts Ends Today; Check Details

State Bank of India will be the application window for its Circle Based Officers recruitment drive, The recruitment drive for 1226 posts was announced on December 8, 2021. The registration for 1226 posts has been started under the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the recruitment notification on the official website sbi.co.in.

Interested candidates should know that the SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in 3 phases that are online written test, screening, and interview. Candidates will only be allowed to appear for the second round if they clear the previous one. To be noted that candidates who manage to qualify in all the above-mentioned rounds will be selected for vacancies. The recruitment details like salary, eligibility, and important dates can be checked here. Candidates can also click on the direct link attached below to check the recruitment notification.

Salary and application fee

Selected candidates will be offered a basic salary of Rs. 36,000 per month. It is exclusive of one increment for each completed year of service. These officers will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 application fee for candidates applying under the General Category/Other category is Rs. 750. Whereas, candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD category will not be charged with any application fee.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Check important dates here

The last date to register for CBO is December 29, 2021

The last date to print an online application is January 13, 2022

SBI CBO hall ticket is expected to be out by January 12, 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO exam date has not been announced yet

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Check application steps here

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of CBO recruitment – sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/careers.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the SBI CBO recruitment advertisement.

Candidates will then be asked to fill in the required details and register as a new applicant

Post-registration, candidates will have to log in using the user id and password created

The application form will be displayed, candidates should fill the same and upload the documents required

Candidates should pay the application fee, submit the form and take its printout for future references

Image: PTI