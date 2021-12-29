SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 1226 Posts Ends Today; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
State Bank of India will be the application window for its Circle Based Officers recruitment drive, The recruitment drive for 1226 posts was announced on December 8, 2021. The registration for 1226 posts has been started under the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the recruitment notification on the official website sbi.co.in.
Interested candidates should know that the SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in 3 phases that are online written test, screening, and interview. Candidates will only be allowed to appear for the second round if they clear the previous one. To be noted that candidates who manage to qualify in all the above-mentioned rounds will be selected for vacancies. The recruitment details like salary, eligibility, and important dates can be checked here. Candidates can also click on the direct link attached below to check the recruitment notification.
Selected candidates will be offered a basic salary of Rs. 36,000 per month. It is exclusive of one increment for each completed year of service. These officers will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 application fee for candidates applying under the General Category/Other category is Rs. 750. Whereas, candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD category will not be charged with any application fee.