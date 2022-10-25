SBI CBO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1422 Posts; Check Eligibility, How To Apply And More

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for circle-based officer (CBO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at – sbi.co.in. It is to be noted that in order to qualify for the SSB CBO Exam 2022, they are required to qualify for all three rounds of the examination including – online written exam, screening, and personal interview round.

Eligibility

To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, candidates are required to complete the online registration process first to create the login details. Later, they can submit and download the application process using their personal login credentials. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for SBI Recruitment.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online Applications Start Date: Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

Online Applications End Date: Monday, 7 November 2022.

Tentative Date of Downloading Call Letter/Admit Card: November or December.

SBI CBO Online Exam Date (Tentative): Sunday, 4 December 2022.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North East: 300 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates must first visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, fill out the application form after completing the registration

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)