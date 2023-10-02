SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023 Expected In October; Check Pay Scale, Eligibility

SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of clerk or junior associate (customer support) and sales in the month of October. Earlier, SBI clerk recruitment notification 2023 was expected to be released by the third week of September but it has been delayed a little. Over 4,000 vacancies are expected to be notified in the recruitment this year. In the year 2022, over five thousand vacancies were reported.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the SBI clerk 2023 recruitment notification on the official website- sbi.co.in/careers. In this article, we will share the eligibility criteria, pay scale and steps to apply for SBI clerk vacancies.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who hold a bachelors' degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment. Candidates who are in their final year/semester of graduation can also apply provisionally, with the understanding that if provisionally selected, they must produce proof of passing the graduation examination. A candidate's age should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates can be checked below:

SC / ST- 33 years

OBC - 31 years

Person with disabilities (General)- 38 years

Person with disabilities(SC /ST- 43 years

Person with disabilities(OBC)- 41 years

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs.29,000/- per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates. Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting. They will be eligible for reimbursement of various perquisites, provident fund, Pension under New Pension scheme (Defined Contribution Benefit), Medical, Leave-Fare and other facilities.

SBI Clerk 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections: English Language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Online main exam will consist of four papers namely- General/ Financial Awareness, General English English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. There will be 190 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours 40 minutes. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website- www.sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Latest Announcements' tab

A drop-down menu will appear on the screen

Click on the first dot that contains the links for SBI Clerk, JA Recruitment 2023

Click on the Advertisement link to read the SBI Clerk 2023 notification

After you have read the advertisement, go back to the homepage

Click on the first dot and then click on the link that reads 'Apply online

You will be redirected to a new page

Register yourself by clicking on the 'New registrations' tab

Fill in the required information and submit

Your registration number and password will be sent on your registered mobile number as SMS and on the registered email ID.

Now go to the apply online page again

Key in your registration ID and password to log in

An application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the SBI Clerk 2023 application form

Pay the application fee online and submit your form.