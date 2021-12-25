SBI Invites Applications For Ombudsman Posts, Here's How To Apply Till Jan 13

State Bank of India has released a recruitment notification on its official website. It is inviting applications for the post of Internal Ombudsman. The recruitment details such as important dates, salary, and other details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.

To be noted that the recruitment would be conducted by the bank on a contractual basis. It will be conducted by Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, Mumbai. In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the upper age limit is 65 years as of December 1, 2021. The minimum required qualification is graduation from any field. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed official notification released by SBI before applying for the post. Here is how to apply for the above-mentioned posts.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Check Important Dates Here

Application Process has been started on December 24, 2021

Candidates can apply till January 13, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2021: Here is how to apply

Candidates will have to go to the official website-sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the Careers tab.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the Current Openings section.

Candidates should now click on the notification that says, "RECRUITMENT OF “INTERNAL OMBUDSMAN” IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS."

Candidates will have to enter details like Name, Mobile Number, Email Id, Mother's Name and then fill the application form.

Candidates will be charged with application fee of Rs 750 that is non-refundable.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference

Candidates should note that the selection process would consist of an interview round for shortlisted candidates. The qualifying marks in the interview would be decided by the Bank. SBI would be preparing the merit list of the candidates in descending order on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the interview. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.