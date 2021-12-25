SBI Invites Applications For Ombudsman Posts, Here's How To Apply Till Jan 13

Quick links:
Image: PTI
State Bank of India has released a recruitment notification on its official website. It is inviting applications for the post of Internal Ombudsman. The recruitment details such as important dates, salary, and other details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.
To be noted that the recruitment would be conducted by the bank on a contractual basis. It will be conducted by Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, Mumbai. In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the upper age limit is 65 years as of December 1, 2021. The minimum required qualification is graduation from any field. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed official notification released by SBI before applying for the post. Here is how to apply for the above-mentioned posts.
Candidates should note that the selection process would consist of an interview round for shortlisted candidates. The qualifying marks in the interview would be decided by the Bank. SBI would be preparing the merit list of the candidates in descending order on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the interview. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.