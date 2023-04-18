SBI PO Exam Results Out: Here's How To Download Results And All Other Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Final results for the SBI probationary officer recruitment exam 2023 (SBI PO) released Tuesday by the State Bank of India. Anyone who took the exam can access their results by going to SBI's official website at sbi.co.in. The performance of a candidate in each of the three recruiting stages, namely the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam, and the Interview, has been taken into consideration when preparing the SBI PO Final Result 2023. The PDF link to the SBI PO result may be found on sbi.co.in. Candidates don't need to provide their login information on the login page to download their results.
The State Bank of India hopes to fill 1,673 Probationary Officer positions overall. Candidates are advised to regularly check SBI's official website at sbi.co.in for more information regarding SBI Probationary Officer Result 2023.