SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI PO main Admits Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has published the admit cards for the candidates who are going to take part in the SBI PO main online examination 2021. The admit card is available on the official website and candidates can download it from there (sbi.co.in). SBI will conduct the online main examination for the post of probationary officer on January 2, 2022. Candidates must note that they need to enter the Registration number/roll number and password /DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the time of downloading the SBI PO Admit Card. To download the admit card candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - Direct Link to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021.

SBI PO Mains admit card: Examination Pattern

The Phase Two Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of objective-type questions.

The question paper would carry 200 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks.

Once the objective test is over, the descriptive test will be administered immediately to the candidates.

The duration of the objective test is 3 hours and consists of 4 sections.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card: Here's how to download the SBI PO mains admit card 2021:

STEP 1: TO download the Admit Card candidates need to first visit the official website of SBI -- sbi.co.in

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on ' careers ' section

' section STEP 3: Then, under the ' Latest announcements ' tab, search for " RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2021-22/18 "

' tab, search for " " STEP 4: Now, click on the link that reads, " Download Mains Exam Call Letter ".

". STEP 5: Candidates now need to enter their Registration number/roll number and password /DOB (dd-mm-yy)

STEP 6: Then, click on submit button.

STEP 7: SBI mains admit card will appear on the screen

STEP 8: Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

