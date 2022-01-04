SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level, Selection Process & Interview Date

SBI PO 2021 Mains analysis: The SBI PO 2021 Mains exam was conducted by the State Bank of India on Sunday, January 2, 2022. On Sunday, the SBI PO Mains examination was conducted across all states and Union Territories. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam were eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Through this recruitment drive, State Bank aims to select 2,056 candidates to fill up vacant seats. The important dates and exam analysis can be checked below.

SBI PO mains exam: Important Dates

SBI PO 2021 mains exam was conducted on January 2, 2022

SBI PO result date is expected to be out in January 2022 (the exact date has not been announced yet)

SBI PO 2021 Mains exam analysis

Few candidates who took the exam on January 2 said that the difficulty level of the SBI PO 2021 mains question paper was moderate. They found Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude sections moderate to difficult. Many candidates said that the English section and General Awareness were easy to moderate.

Exam pattern

To be noted that the candidates were provided with three hours time to take the exam. The objective part of the paper had sections of Data Analysis and Interpretation, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, and General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness. Candidates also had to attempt the exam for a descriptive section which had questions of letter writing and essay writing in 30 minutes. 50 marks were allotted to the descriptive section. The total marks of the Mains exam is 250. To be noted that both the objective as well as descriptive tests were conducted in online mode. Candidates had to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. A descriptive test was administered immediately after the completion of the objective test

Selection procedure

The three steps for selection are prelims exam, mains exam, and interview. The second round has been conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates who will qualify SBI PO 2021 mains exam will have to appear for interviews and group discussions round. No official date has been announced for interview round. However, it is being expected that the interview round will be conducted in February 2022. The final SBI PO 2021 merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in prelims, main exam and interview. Candidates who will clear all the rounds will be designated as Probationary Officers in branches of State Bank across India.