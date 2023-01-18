SBI PO Prelims 2022 Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

SBI PO Results: SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. All those candidates who took part in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of SBI. The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20 across the country.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 1673 vacancies will be filled at the bank.

Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who have cleared this examination will be eligible to appear in the SBI PO main examination.

Details required to check SBI PO Results

Roll number or registration number

Date Of Birth

Here’s how to check the SBI PO Prelims 2022 results:

Step 1: In order to check the SBI PO Prelims 2022 results, candidates are required to visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Then, on the career section of the official SBI website, click on the link for SBI PO preliminary 2022 results.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, candidates are required to key in the required details to check their results.

Here's direct link to check SBI PO Results

SBI PO Main Examination

According to the schedule, the online main exam will be conducted on January 30, 2023, and the hall tickets for the SBI PO main exam will be released sometime soon. To download the admit cards, candidates will be required to visit the official website. It is advised that candidates stay connected to the official website for fresh updates regarding the examination.

