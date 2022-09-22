SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The registration procedure for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) posts has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in/careers, or on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1673 PO vacancies, of which 1600 are regular and 73 are backlog posts, will be filled in the department. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is October 12, 2022.

According to the official notification, in order to apply, candidates need to have a graduation degree in any discipline or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those in their final year or semester of graduation may apply as well, but their candidacy will be provisional, subject to the requirement that, if called for an interview, they produce proof of passing the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years old.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a three-phase process: a preliminary exam, the main examination, and a psychometric test.

Candidates will have to qualify for both phases II and III separately, and their marks in these exams will be used for preparing the final merit list. Marks obtained in the preliminary exam (Phase I) will not be added to the preparation of the final merit list.

Application Fees

The SBI PO 2022 application fee is 750 for general, EWS, and OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Recruitment Link"

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the application form for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative