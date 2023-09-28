SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Deadline Extended Till October 3, Apply Now For 2000 Vacancies

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: The last date to apply for the probationary officer vacancies in State Bank of India has been extended till October 3. The SBI PO recruitment notification was released on September 6. The registration process for SBI Probationary Officer posts began on September 7. There are a total of 2000 vacancies. The SBI PO preliminary examination will be conducted in November 2023.

Direct link to apply online

Click here to check SBI PO Notification 2023

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the SBI PO recruitment should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to apply for the post.

Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply. However, they will have to produce the degree at the time of the interview.

Age limit: The age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as of April 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination followed by the main examination. Those candidates who qualify the main examination are eligible to appear for the Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview.

Application Fees

Application Fee will be Rs 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.