Last Updated:

SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Out For 2000 Vacancies, Registration Begins

SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2023: The registration process for SBI Probationary Officer posts began today, September 7, and will end on September 27, 2023.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
SBI PO Recruitment 2023

Image: Shutterstock


State Bank of India has released SBI PO Recruitment notification 2023 on September 6, 2023. The registration process for SBI Probationary Officer posts began today, September 7, and will end on September 27, 2023. There are a total of 2000 vacancies. The SBI PO preliminary examination will be conducted in November 2023. 

Direct link to apply online

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to apply for the post.

Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply. However, they will have to produce the degree at the time of the interview.

READ | NABARD Grade A Recruitment Notification 2023: Apply now for 150 Assistant Manager Posts

Click here to check SBI PO Notification 2023

 

Age limit: 

The age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as of April 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination followed by the main examination. Those candidates who qualify the main examination are eligible to appear for the Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview.

READ | BPSC primary school teacher recruitment: Upload D.El.Ed certificate from September 9

Application Fees

Application Fee will be Rs 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

READ | SBI apprentice recruitment 2023: Application begins for 6061 vacancies, here's direct link
READ | SBI Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 107 vacancies, application begins

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT