SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 194 Posts Of Retired Bank Officers

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India has released an official notification for recruitment against 194 vacancies for the post of Retired Bank Officers (RBO). The online application window opened on June 15. The last date to apply is July 6. Aspirants can apply online at sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Details of vacancies

FLC Counsellors: 182 posts

FLC Directors: 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

AGE LIMIT: As on the date of advertisement (i.e.15.06.2023): Not below 60 years and not above 63 years (i.e. candidate must have been born not later than 15.06.1963 and not earlier than 16.06.1960, both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for General category candidates. No Relaxation is in age available to reserved category candidates.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear an interview round which will carry 100 marks. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final.

Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age.