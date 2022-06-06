SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 641 Channel Manager Posts Closing On June 7

SBI Recruitment: The State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Channel Manager and Support Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in. According to the official notice, tomorrow, June 7, is the last date to apply and after that, no application form will be accepted. Notably, this recruitment process is being done for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. Through this recruitment process, a total of 641 vacant posts will be filled on a contractual basis. According to the official information, the selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisting and interviews.

Official Notice

SBI Channel Manager Recruitment | SBI Vacancy details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022 | Age limit

Candidates aged between 60 to 63 years are eligible to apply for Channel Manager posts

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 | Salary

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

Eligibility

The retired personnel having work experience in ATM operations will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill/aptitude/quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "Apply Online" under "ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS".

Step 3: Candidates then need to register their names by providing the required details.

Step 4: Then, fill out the SBI application form.

Step 5: Candidates then need to upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: PTI/ Representative)