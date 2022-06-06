SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 641 Channel Manager Posts Closing On June 7

SBI Recruitment: The State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Channel Manager and Support Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in. According to the official notice, tomorrow, June 7, is the last date to apply and after that, no application form will be accepted. Notably, this recruitment process is being done for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. Through this recruitment process, a total of 641 vacant posts will be filled on a contractual basis. According to the official information, the selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisting and interviews.
Official Notice
SBI Channel Manager Recruitment | SBI Vacancy details
- Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
- Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
- Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts
SBI Recruitment 2022 | Age limit
- Candidates aged between 60 to 63 years are eligible to apply for Channel Manager posts
SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 | Salary
- Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)
- Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network
- Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)
Eligibility
- The retired personnel having work experience in ATM operations will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill/aptitude/quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.
SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online
- Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.
- Step 2: Then, click on "Apply Online" under "ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS".
- Step 3: Candidates then need to register their names by providing the required details.
- Step 4: Then, fill out the SBI application form.
- Step 5: Candidates then need to upload the required documents.
- Step 6: Pay the application fee to proceed.
- Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Here's direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE
(Image: PTI/ Representative)