SBI Recruitment 2022: Registration Open For 1,422 CBO Posts, Check Steps To Apply

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for regular and backlog vacancies for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms by visiting the careers portal of the SBI website at sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

According to the schedule, the last date for submitting forms is November 7, and the online test for shortlisting candidates is tentatively scheduled for December 4. A candidate having a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or candidates with equivalent qualifications can apply for these posts. Integrated Dual Degrees (IDD) and qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant will also be accepted.

SBI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification - Click Here

Age Limit

The age limit for these posts is 21–30 years as of September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification

Experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification) of at least 2 years as on September 30, 2022, is required. The experience of work could be as an officer in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of the Reserved Bank of India.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” link

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here's direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: PTI/Representative