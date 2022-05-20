SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 641 Channel Manager Posts; Here's Direct Link

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is seeking to recruit retired officers of SBI for Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 642 posts will be filled on a contractual basis. The application process for the same is underway, and June 7 is the last date for the submission of the application form. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. According to the official information, the selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisting and interviews.

SBI Channel Manager Recruitment | Vacancy details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022 | Age limit

Candidates aged between 60 to 63 years are eligible to apply for Channel Manager posts

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022 | Salary

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

Eligibility

The retired personnel having work experience in ATM operations will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill/aptitude/quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

Official Notice

SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on " Apply Online " under " ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS ".

" under " ". Step 3: Candidates then need to register their names by providing the required details.

Step 4: Then, fill out the SBI application form.

Step 5: Candidates then need to upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Use the direct link given here to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: PTI/ Representative