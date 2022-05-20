SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 641 Channel Manager Posts; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is seeking to recruit retired officers of SBI for Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 642 posts will be filled on a contractual basis. The application process for the same is underway, and June 7 is the last date for the submission of the application form. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. According to the official information, the selection of the candidates will be done through shortlisting and interviews.