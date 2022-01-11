SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Digital Banking Head; Check Full Details

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for the position of its Digital Banking Head. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of SBI. Candidates must note that January 28 is the deadline to submit applications. The recruitment of the candidates will be done on a contractual basis.

An advertisement notice issued by SBI reads, "The bank is looking for a visionary, dynamic, and result-driven head of digital banking with an innovative mindset, with a view to delivering superior service quality and an omnichannel experience for our customers across all digital and self-service channels."

SBI Recruitment 2022: Job Responsibility

As per the job advertisement, the roles & responsibilities of the Digital Banking Head includes envisioning, developing, and executing SBI's digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge and skills.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit | Hiring

As per the official notification by the State Bank of India, the contractual engagement will be for three years, with a yearly performance review. However, it may be extendable beyond the initial period of three years at the discretion of the bank.

The eligible candidate should be at the maximum age of 62 years as of December 1, 2021, with a minimum of 18 years of work experience in digital leadership or transformational roles in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector. Of this, a minimum of five years must be at the senior management level.

SBI Digital Banking Head recruitment: educational requirements & selection procedure

Candidates must have a degree in B.E./B. Tech (from a recognised university or college), or MBA/PGDM full-time or other equivalent qualification (from a recognised university/college), or MCA or other equivalent qualification (from a recognised university/college) college or university), or Chartered Accountant.

The selection of the candidates will be based on three different stages: shortlisting, interview, and merit list announcement, followed by a final call letter by the respective SBI branch.

SBI Digital Banking Head Vacancy 2022: Direct Link

To apply for digital banking head click on the direct link given here - SBI Digital Banking Head Recruitment

Direct Link to check SBI RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER - Click here

(Image: PTI, Representative)