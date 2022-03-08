SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Multiple Posts, Apply Before March 31

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates as "specialist cadre officers" for the positions of Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-channels), and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official websites - bank.sbi/web/careers or www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. The online application process for the posts started on March 4, 2022, and the last date to apply is March 31, 2022.

According to the official notice issued by the SBI, for shortlisting, "Mere fulfilment of the minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in a candidate to be called for interview." The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and, thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The bank's decision to invite candidates for interviews is final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard, "the bank noted.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates must be under 55 years of age as of January 1, 2022, to apply for the positions of Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

To apply for the positions of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-channels) and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking), the maximum age limit should be 45 years as of January 1, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview, which will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank, and a correspondence degree will not be accepted. Candidates must note that the merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview. As per the official notice, if more than one candidate secures the cut-off marks (common marks at the cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit list.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the SBI Recruitment, candidates must visit the official website: www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "the "careers" option.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on the "specialist cadre officer's link."

Step 4: Fill in your details and click "Submit."

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Image: PTI/ Representative