SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Here's How To Apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers or sbi.co.in. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is December 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, more than 30 vacant posts will be filled in the department.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Regular Positions
- Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 06 posts
- Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer): 02 posts
- Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 05 posts
- Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 03 posts
Contractual Positions
- Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer): 03 posts
- Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer): 03 posts
- Senior Executive (Java Developer): 10 posts
- Senior Executive (Technical Support): 01 posts
- Executive (Technical Support): 02 posts
- Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 01 posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- According to the official notice, candidates are required to have BE or BTech in Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, or an equivalent degree in a relevant discipline; or MCA, MTech, or MSc in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognised university or institute as approved by the government, UGC, or AIC. For more details, check out the detailed notification shared below.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.
- Then, fill out the application form
- Upload the required documents and submit the form
- Candidates then need to pay the application fees
- Submit the form and take a printout of the form for future details
