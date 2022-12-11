SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Here's How To Apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the careers portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers or sbi.co.in. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is December 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, more than 30 vacant posts will be filled in the department.

SBI Recruitment Notification

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular Positions

Deputy Manager (Database Administrator): 06 posts

Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer): 02 posts

Deputy Manager (Java Developer): 05 posts

Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator): 03 posts

Contractual Positions

Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer): 03 posts

Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Java Developer): 10 posts

Senior Executive (Technical Support): 01 posts

Executive (Technical Support): 02 posts

Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect): 01 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notice, candidates are required to have BE or BTech in Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, or an equivalent degree in a relevant discipline; or MCA, MTech, or MSc in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognised university or institute as approved by the government, UGC, or AIC. For more details, check out the detailed notification shared below.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Then, fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and submit the form

Candidates then need to pay the application fees

Submit the form and take a printout of the form for future details

Here's direct link to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment

Image: PTI/ Representative