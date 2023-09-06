SBI Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 107 Vacancies, Application Begins

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the post of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) and control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR. There are a total of 107 vacancies. The application process begins today, September 6 and the last date to apply is October 10.

Vacancy Details

Control Room Operator in Clerical Cadre- 89 vacancies

Armourers- 18 vacancies

Total - 107 vacancies

SBI recruitment 2023 selection process

Candidates will have to clear a test of 100 marks and an interview of 25 marks. The written test will be held online in November or December 2023.

Click here to read the official notification

Click here to apply online.

Age limit

The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years for the post of Armourer. For the post of Control Room Operator, the minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 48 years for Ex-servicemen/ Ex-CAPF/AR and 35 years for State Fire Service Personnel.