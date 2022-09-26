SBI Recruitment: Application Window For Junior Associate Posts Closes Soon; Check Details

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Tomorrow is the last date for candidates to apply for clerk posts at the State Bank of India (SBI). Interested and eligible candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. According to the official notice, through this recruitment process, more than 5000 junior associate posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process started on September 7 and it will end today September 27, 2022.

Detailed SBI Recruitment Notification 2022 -- Click Here

Vacancy details

A total of 5008 posts of Junior Associate (Clerk) posts will be filled in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aged between 20 and 28 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have graduated in any discipline from a recognized university or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before November 30, 2022.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

About Exam

The online Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Tests.

The examination will be 100 marks.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 750.

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the application and upload the required document

Step 5: Candidates are then required to pay the application fees

Step 6: Then, click on the submit button

Step 7: Submit the online application form and take a printout of the form.

(Image: PTI/Representative)