SBI Recruitment: Application Window For Junior Associate Posts Closes Soon; Check Details

Image: PTI/Representative
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Tomorrow is the last date for candidates to apply for clerk posts at the State Bank of India (SBI). Interested and eligible candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. According to the official notice, through this recruitment process, more than 5000 junior associate posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process started on September 7 and it will end today September 27, 2022.