SBI Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 1422 Circle Based Officer Posts Today

SBI Recruitment 2022: Today is the last date for candidates to apply for circle-based officer (CBO) posts at the State Bank of India. Once the application process is over, no more applications will be accepted. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The application process for the posts started on October 18, 2022. According to the schedule, the SBI CBO 2022 exam will take place on December 4, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification - Click Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age limit for these posts is 21–30 years as of September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, candidates are required to complete the online registration process first to create their login details. Later, they can submit and download the application using their personal login credentials. For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed below the step-by-step process to apply for SBI recruitment.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North East: 300 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts.

Bhopal: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

SBI CBO: Salary

According to the official information, the salary of the SBI CBO is Rs 36,000.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750.

Application fees for the ST and PWD candidates are exempted from application fee payment.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the CBOs post

Step 1: To apply for the SBI CBO posts, candidates are required to visit the SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Recruitment of Circle-Based Officers."

Step 3: Click on the "Apply Online" link.

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - Click here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)