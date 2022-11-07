SBI Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 1422 Circle Based Officer Posts Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
SBI Recruitment 2022: Today is the last date for candidates to apply for circle-based officer (CBO) posts at the State Bank of India. Once the application process is over, no more applications will be accepted. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The application process for the posts started on October 18, 2022. According to the schedule, the SBI CBO 2022 exam will take place on December 4, 2022.