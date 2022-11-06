SBI Recruitment: Registration Window For 1422 Circle Based Officer Posts Closes Tomorrow

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for circle-based officer (CBO) posts. The application process is underway and applicants can apply till tomorrow November 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at – sbi.co.in. It is to be noted that in order to qualify for the SSB CBO Exam 2022, they are required to qualify for all three rounds of the examination including – online written exam, screening, and personal interview round.
SBI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification - Click Here
Age Limit
- The age limit for these posts is 21–30 years as of September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.
Eligibility
- To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, candidates are required to complete the online registration process first to create the login details. Later, they can submit and download the application process using their personal login credentials. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for SBI Recruitment.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Maharashtra: 200 posts
- North East: 300 posts
- Jaipur: 200 posts
- Bhubaneswar: 175 posts
- Kolkata: 175 posts
- Bhopal: 175 posts
- Hyderabad: 175 posts
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for recruitment
- Step 1: Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”
- Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” link
- Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process
- Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee
- Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Here's direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 - Click Here
Image: Shutterstock/Representative