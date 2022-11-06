SBI Recruitment: Registration Window For 1422 Circle Based Officer Posts Closes Tomorrow

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for circle-based officer (CBO) posts. The application process is underway and applicants can apply till tomorrow November 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at – sbi.co.in. It is to be noted that in order to qualify for the SSB CBO Exam 2022, they are required to qualify for all three rounds of the examination including – online written exam, screening, and personal interview round.

Age Limit

The age limit for these posts is 21–30 years as of September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

Eligibility

To apply for the SBI CBO Exam 2022, candidates are required to complete the online registration process first to create the login details. Later, they can submit and download the application process using their personal login credentials. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for SBI Recruitment.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North East: 300 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for recruitment

Step 1: Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” link

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

