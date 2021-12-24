SBI Releases Result For Pharmacist Post On Sbi.co.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
SBI Result 2021: State Bank of India has released the results for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre on December 24, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the results now. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 59 candidates have managed to get their names on the final merit list. The list is in PDF form and can be accessed at sbi.co.in. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.
The final result has been released by SBI for the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Mumbai. The result has been announced for the recruitment process for the post for various circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to check results here. The direct link to check the result PDF has also been attached below.
The total number of posts for which the recruitment process started is 67. Candidates who made sure to apply by March 3, had t go through the written examination and the interview that was conducted with proper COVID-19 guidelines. The written examination for the post of Pharmacist was conducted on September 13, 2021. Following this, the interview for the post was held by SBI on November 24 and 25, 2021. As mentioned above, candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.