SBI Releases Result For Pharmacist Post On Sbi.co.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI Result 2021: State Bank of India has released the results for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre on December 24, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the results now. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 59 candidates have managed to get their names on the final merit list. The list is in PDF form and can be accessed at sbi.co.in. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

The final result has been released by SBI for the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Mumbai. The result has been announced for the recruitment process for the post for various circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to check results here. The direct link to check the result PDF has also been attached below.

SBI Result 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment notification for the posts was released on April 13, 2021

The last date to complete the application process was March 3, 2021.

SBI Result for Pharmacist post has been released on December 23, 2021

SBI Result 2021: Here is how to download the Final merit list PDF

In order to check the final selection list, candidates should go to the official website-sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab and then click on the current openings tab

Candidates should then click on the notification that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Final Result Announced)."

A new PDF will be opened up on screen which will consist of the SSR Number, Applied State, Region Number, and Roll Number of the candidates

Candidates should go through the list, download it and keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the result PDF

The total number of posts for which the recruitment process started is 67. Candidates who made sure to apply by March 3, had t go through the written examination and the interview that was conducted with proper COVID-19 guidelines. The written examination for the post of Pharmacist was conducted on September 13, 2021. Following this, the interview for the post was held by SBI on November 24 and 25, 2021. As mentioned above, candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.