Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

SBI SCO admit card 2024 released, here's direct link to download call letter

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI SCO Admit Card 2024 for candidates who have applied for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer.

Nandini Verma
SBI
SBI | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI SCO Admit Card 2024 for candidates who have applied for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website at sbi.co.in. The download window for the SBI SCO hall ticket will remain open until February 2, 2024. To access their admit cards, candidates need to use their login credentials, including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY). Candidates can download the SBI SCO hall ticket until February 2, 2024.

How to Download SBI SCO Admit Card 2024:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers link.
  • Step 3: Navigate to the admit card section for the written exam posts.
  • Step 4: Enter your login details and submit.
  • Step 5: Your SBI SCO 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download and take a hard copy for future use.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Interview Schedule:

  • The interview schedule has also been released for non-written and amended examination posts. Candidates can check the schedule here.

Recruitment Drive Details:

  • The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 439 vacancies within the organization.

As candidates prepare for the upcoming SBI SCO Recruitment exam, it is recommended to visit the official website of the bank or refer to the notification available on the site for further information and additional details.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

