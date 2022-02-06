SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Here's Direct Link To Apply For 48 Posts By Feb 25

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications for 48 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process has already been started on February 5 and the deadline to fill application form will end on February 25, 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) posts can check eligibility details here. Vacancy details like age limit, salary and other details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.
Official notification reads, “Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit”
Official notification reads, “Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once application is filled-in completely, candidate should submit the same. In the event of candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed, but only for three times.”