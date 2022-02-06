SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Here's Direct Link To Apply For 48 Posts By Feb 25

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications for 48 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process has already been started on February 5 and the deadline to fill application form will end on February 25, 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) posts can check eligibility details here. Vacancy details like age limit, salary and other details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

SBI Recruitment: Check important dates here

Application link has been activated on February 5, 2022

The deadline to apply is February 25, 2022

Last date for printing application form is March 12, 2022

The tentative date of the online examination is March 20, 2022

The tentative date for downloading call letters is March 5, 2022

SBI SCO recruitment: Check vacancy details

Total of 48 vacancies will be filled

For the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) there will be 15 vacancies

For the Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching), there will be 33 vacancies

Selection process and age limit

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written examination cum -Interview. The upper age limit to apply is 40 years.

Official notification reads, “Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit”

Eligibility and application fee

In order to be eligible, candidates should be graduate in any stream. The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is ₹750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

List of official websites

bank.sbi/careers sbi.co.in/careers

Here is how to apply

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, look for career or latest announcement section

Click on the link for the recruitment for SCO posts

Click on apply online, get yourself registered

Attach required documents and pay the fee in online mode

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms

Here is the direct link to apply