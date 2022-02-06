Last Updated:

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Here's Direct Link To Apply For 48 Posts By Feb 25

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications for 48 posts.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Image: Shutterstock


SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications for 48 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process has already been started on February 5 and the deadline to fill application form will end on February 25, 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) posts can check eligibility details here. Vacancy details like age limit, salary and other details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

SBI Recruitment: Check important dates here

  • Application link has been activated on February 5, 2022
  • The deadline to apply is February 25, 2022
  • Last date for printing application form is March 12, 2022
  • The tentative date of the online examination is March 20, 2022
  • The tentative date for downloading call letters is March 5, 2022

SBI SCO recruitment: Check vacancy details

  • Total of 48 vacancies will be filled
  • For the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) there will be 15 vacancies
  • For the Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching), there will be 33 vacancies

Selection process and age limit

  • Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written examination cum -Interview. The upper age limit to apply is 40 years. 

Official notification reads, “Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit”

Eligibility and application fee

  • In order to be eligible, candidates should be graduate in any stream. The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is ₹750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

List of official websites 

  1. bank.sbi/careers
  2. sbi.co.in/careers

Here is how to apply

  • Go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, look for career or latest announcement section
  • Click on the link for the recruitment for SCO posts
  • Click on apply online, get yourself registered
  • Attach required documents and pay the fee in online mode
  • After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms

Here is the direct link to apply

Official notification reads, “Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once application is filled-in completely, candidate should submit the same. In the event of candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed, but only for three times.”

