Updated October 6th, 2023 at 11:40 IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Registration deadline extended till October 21 for 442 vacancies

State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for online applications for recruitment against 442 managerial and specialist officer posts.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for online applications for recruitment against 442 managerial and specialist officer posts. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to be closed on October 6 which has been extended till October 21. Candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in. Out of the total of 442 vacancies, 439 are for managers and 3 posts for specialist cadre officers. (SCO). 

Eligibility Criteria

SBI Managerial Post: Candidates should have a degree in B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers: Candidates should have a degree in Engineering /B.E. Environmental Engineering from Indian University/Institute recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC or Master’s degree in the environment related area such as M. Sc. / M. Tech. / Master’s in Environmental Science / Environmental Science & Engineering / Earth & Climate Science / Energy Technology / Climate Science & technology from University/Institute recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC.

Detailed Notification for Managers

Detailed Notification for Specialists

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges are Rs 750/- General/ OBC/EWS candidates (Nil for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). The payment can be made by using a Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 11:40 IST

