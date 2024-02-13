Advertisement

The State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on February 13, with the deadline set for March 4. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 131 vacancies in various roles

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Details: The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Manager (Credit Analyst): 50

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 23

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 51

Manager (Security Analyst): 3

Assistant General Manager (Application Security): 3

Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA): 1

Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC candidates: ₹750

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Exempted from application fees

How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. Navigate to the "Current Openings" section on the homepage. Complete the application form. Upload all required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Prospective candidates are advised to carefully follow the application process and ensure all necessary documents are submitted within the specified timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/33)

ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/31

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2023-24/32