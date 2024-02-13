English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 begins for 131 vacancies, full details here

SBI SCO vacancy : The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on February 13.

Nandini Verma
SBI
SBI | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on February 13, with the deadline set for March 4. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 131 vacancies in various roles

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Details:  The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Advertisement
  • Manager (Credit Analyst): 50
  • Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 23
  • Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 51
  • Manager (Security Analyst): 3
  • Assistant General Manager (Application Security): 3
  • Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA): 1

Application Fee:

Advertisement
  • General/EWS/OBC candidates: ₹750
  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Exempted from application fees

How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2024:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
  2. Navigate to the "Current Openings" section on the homepage.
  3. Complete the application form.
  4. Upload all required documents.
  5. Pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the form and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Prospective candidates are advised to carefully follow the application process and ensure all necessary documents are submitted within the specified timeframe.

Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/33)

ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/31

Advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2023-24/32

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

16 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

16 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Sovereign Wealth Funds are booming? All you need to know

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. BAPS Temple Abu Dhabi: How To Reach Mandir From Abu Dhabi Airport

    Info14 minutes ago

  3. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  5. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement