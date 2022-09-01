SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 665 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for specialist cadre officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for job posts by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 665 specialist cadre officer posts will be filled in the organization. As per the schedule, the online application and online fee payment process will end on September 20 whereas, the tentative date for downloading the call letter is October 1. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, and interview.
The official notice by SBI states,“The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.”