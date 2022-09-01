SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 665 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for specialist cadre officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for job posts by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 665 specialist cadre officer posts will be filled in the organization. As per the schedule, the online application and online fee payment process will end on September 20 whereas, the tentative date for downloading the call letter is October 1. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, and interview.

The official notice by SBI states,“The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.”

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 750 if they belong to general, EWS, OBC categories.

Whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "SO Recruitment" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then register with their information.

Step 4: Then, fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Now, candidates are required to pay the application fees.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form for further use and reference.

