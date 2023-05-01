Last Updated:

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 217 Managerial Posts, Full Details Here

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: SBI has invited online applications for the post of Specialist cadre officers. Apply now for 217 vacancies. Full details here.

Nandini Verma
SBI SCO Recruitment

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting candidates for specialist cadre officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 217 specialist cadre officer posts will be filled.

As per the schedule, the online application and online fee payment process began on April 29 and will end on May 19. SBI SO written exam will be conducted in June. The exam dates will be announced in due course of time.  Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, and interview.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a degree in BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/Institute. Click here to read the official notification for details.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 details

  • Regular posts: 182 posts
  • Contractual posts: 35 posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 750 if they belong to general, EWS, OBC categories. Whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023, candidates need to visit the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the "SO Recruitment" link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then register with their information.
  • Step 4: Then, fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Step 5: Now, candidates are required to pay the application fees.
  • Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form for further use and reference.
  • Here's direct link to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2023 - CLICK HERE
