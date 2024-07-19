sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:26 IST, July 19th 2024

SBI SO Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Application Begins For 1040 SCO Vacancies; Here's Link

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 1040 vacancies for the post of specialist cadre officer (SCO).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Image: SBI
  • 2 min read
