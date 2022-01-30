SBI Withdraws New Recruitment Guidelines Against Pregnant Women Following Criticism

In a significant development, the State Bank of India has suspended its new recruitment rules for recruits in 2022. The new guidelines, which labeled 3-month pregnant women candidates as "temporarily unfit," sparked outrage, and several MPs, bank unions, and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) criticized the move. In view of the same, the SBI has now revoked the new guidelines and has said it will continue with the old guidelines for recruitment, which allow women up to 6 months pregnant to join the bank.

According to an official notice issued by the SBI, "In view of the public sentiments, the SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding the recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter."

Notably, the new recruitment guidelines were planned to be applicable from the date of approval, December 21, 2021, for recruitment and for promotion it was scheduled to come into effect on April 1, 2022. "The revised guidelines were intended to provide clarity on various health parameters where instructions were not clear or were very old. In some sections of the media, the revision in norms in this regard has been interpreted as discriminatory against women, " reported ANI. "SBI has always been proactive towards the care and empowerment of its female employees, who now constitute around 25% of our workforce. During the COVID period, as per government instructions, pregnant female employees were exempted from attending the office and allowed to "work from home," the statement read further.

DCW sends notice to SBI

The new guidelines received heavy criticism from several political leaders and it was termed as "discriminatory". A number of MPs including Binoy Viswam and Priyanka Chaturvedi also wrote letters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging the suspension of the new guidelines. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued a notice to the SBI demanding the cancellation of the guidelines.

State Bank of India seems to have issued guidelines preventing women who are over 3 months pregnant from joining service & have termed them as 'temporarily unfit'. This is both discriminatory and illegal. We have issued a Notice to them seeking withdrawal of this anti women rule.

