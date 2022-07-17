SCI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 46 Asst Manager Posts; See How To Apply

Shipping Corporation Recruitment: In an important notice released by the Shipping Corporation of India, it has announced that the department is seeking eligible candidates for Assistant Manager posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 46 vacancies will be filled in the department and the selection of the candidates will be for the fields such as Management, Finance, HR, Law, Civil, Fire and Security, and Company Secretary specialisation. The application process is underway and candidates can submit applications till August 16.

Shipping Corporation posts Recruitment: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: July 16

Last Date of Application: August 16

Admit cards to the candidates for Online Exam - August 26

Online Exam - September 11

Result of the online exam and shortlisting of candidates for Stage II - 4th week of September

Stage II: Group Discussion and Interviews - 2nd week of October

Result Declaration - 4th week of October

SCI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Management - 17

Finance - 10

HR - 10

Law - 5

Civil - 1

Fire and Security - 2

Company Secretary speclaization - 1

SCI Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Management - 2 years full-time MBA /Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management from a UGC/AICTE recognised University/Institute with a minimum of 60% marks.

Finance - Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

HR - 2 years full-time MBA/MMS with specialisation in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM/Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare OR 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare/HRM OR Masters in Personnel Management from UGC/AICTE recognised University/Institute with the minimum of 60% marks.

Law - Full-time degree in Law (3 years/5 years) from a recognised University in India with a minimum of 60% marks. CS Qualification is desirable.

Fire & Security - Full-time regular BE/B.Tech. in Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved/UGC recognised University (10+2+4 regular stream) with a minimum of 60% marks. Personnel with relevant experience in PSUs/PSBs will be given preference.

Civil - Engineering - 4 years of full-time Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from a UGC/AICTE recognised University/Institute with a minimum of 60% marks.

CS - Qualified Company Secretary having Associate/Fellow Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Selection Criteria

The selection process will consist of two stages: Stage I - Online examination. Stage II - Final Selection Process (GD & PI).

SCI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply