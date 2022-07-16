SEBI Grade A Recruitment: Apply For Officer Grade A Posts; Check Salary, Eligibility

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it has been announced that the department is looking candidates for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts for the Information Technology Stream. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment by visiting the official website - sebi.gov.in. According to the official information, after the application process is over, applicants will be called for the Phase I Online Examination and Paper 1 of the Phase 2 Examination on August 27, 2022, and the Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Information Technology (IT) - 24

UR- 11

OBC - 5

SC - 4

ST - 3

EWS - 1

SEBI Grade A Salary:

As per the official notice, the pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be more than 30 years as on June 30, 2022 i.e., the candidate must have been born on or after July 01, 1992.

Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of Phase I - Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each followed by Phase II - Oline examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each and Phase III - Interview.

About Exam

The examination will be held in an offline mode

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

There will be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of a minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment: Here's how to apply for SEBI Recruitment 2022

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of SEBI (www.sebi.gov.in).

Then, click on the "Careers" section.

Now, click on the option that reads, "Notification entitled "SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) 2022 – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STREAM"

Then tap on the "APPLY ONLINE" option.

For your registration application, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION."

Validate your details and save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" buttons.

Upload your photo, signature, left thumb impression, and declaration of handwriting.

Candidates then need to click on the preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before "COMPLETE REGISTRATION".

Click on the "PAYMENT" tab and proceed with payment.

Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

