SEBI Grade A Recruitment: Apply For Officer Grade A Posts; Check Salary, Eligibility

SEBI Grade A recruitment: Securities and Exchange Board of India is seeking candidates for Officer Grade A posts for the Information Technology field

Amrit Burman
SEBI Grade A recruitment

SEBI Grade A recruitment


SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it has been announced that the department is looking candidates for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts for the Information Technology Stream. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment by visiting the official website - sebi.gov.in. According to the official information, after the application process is over, applicants will be called for the Phase I Online Examination and Paper 1 of the Phase 2 Examination on August 27, 2022, and the Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022.

SEBI Grade  A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Information Technology (IT) - 24

  • UR- 11
  • OBC - 5
  • SC - 4
  • ST - 3
  • EWS - 1

SEBI Grade  A Salary:

  • As per the official notice, the pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Grade  A Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit

  • Candidates should not be more than 30 years as on June 30, 2022 i.e., the candidate must have been born on or after July 01, 1992.

Selection process

  • The selection will be done on the basis of Phase I - Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each followed by Phase II -  Oline examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each and Phase III - Interview.

About Exam

  • The examination will be held in an offline mode
  • There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.
  • There will be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of a minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment: Here's how to apply for SEBI Recruitment 2022

  • To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of SEBI (www.sebi.gov.in).
  • Then, click on the "Careers" section.
  • Now, click on the option that reads, "Notification entitled "SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) 2022 – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STREAM" 
  • Then tap on the "APPLY ONLINE" option.
  • For your registration application, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION."
  • Validate your details and save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" buttons.
  • Upload your photo, signature, left thumb impression, and declaration of handwriting.
  • Candidates then need to click on the preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before "COMPLETE REGISTRATION".
  • Click on the "PAYMENT" tab and proceed with payment.
  • Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

