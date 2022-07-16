SEBI Grade A Recruitment: Apply For Officer Grade A Posts; Check Salary, Eligibility

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it has been announced that the department is looking candidates for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts for the Information Technology Stream. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment by visiting the official website - sebi.gov.in. According to the official information, after the application process is over, applicants will be called for the Phase I Online Examination and Paper 1 of the Phase 2 Examination on August 27, 2022, and the Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on September 24, 2022.
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Information Technology (IT) - 24
- UR- 11
- OBC - 5
- SC - 4
- ST - 3
- EWS - 1
SEBI Grade A Salary:
- As per the official notice, the pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.
Age Limit
- Candidates should not be more than 30 years as on June 30, 2022 i.e., the candidate must have been born on or after July 01, 1992.
Selection process
- The selection will be done on the basis of Phase I - Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each followed by Phase II - Oline examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each and Phase III - Interview.
About Exam
- The examination will be held in an offline mode
- There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.
- There will be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of a minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.
SEBI Grade A Recruitment: Here's how to apply for SEBI Recruitment 2022
- To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of SEBI (www.sebi.gov.in).
- Then, click on the "Careers" section.
- Now, click on the option that reads, "Notification entitled "SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) 2022 – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STREAM"
- Then tap on the "APPLY ONLINE" option.
- For your registration application, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION."
- Validate your details and save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" buttons.
- Upload your photo, signature, left thumb impression, and declaration of handwriting.
- Candidates then need to click on the preview tab to preview and verify the entire application form before "COMPLETE REGISTRATION".
- Click on the "PAYMENT" tab and proceed with payment.
- Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
