SEBI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 120 Grade A Posts, Check How To Apply

Bank Jobs: Securities and Exchange Board of India, also known as SEBI is inviting applications from candidates for Officer Grade A posts. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility, selection process, vacancy details before applying. Through this recruitment drive a total of 120 posts will be filled. The application process needs to be done through the official website sebi.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below. The important dates related to recruitment have also been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Application window has been opened on January 5, 2022

The deadline to apply is January 24, 2022.

Phase I online exam to be conducted on February 20, 2022

Phase II online exam on March 20, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II on April 3, 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Stream-wise vacancy details

General: 80 Posts

Legal: 16 Posts

Information technology: 14 Posts

Research: 7 Posts

Official Language: 3 Posts

Official notification reads, "Candidates are permitted to apply for maximum of 2 streams only for which he/she is eligible to apply, as per their educational qualifications. Separate on-line application for each stream will have to be submitted and requisite fees is to be paid for each application. In case a candidate applies more than once in a Single Stream and/ or applies for more than 2 Streams, only the latest applications shall be considered valid and the other applications shall be rejected."

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Selection process and Salary

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in three phases. Phase I is online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Phase II will be online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Final phase will be Interview.

Official notice reads, "The pre-revised pay scale of officers in Grade A is ₹ 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years). Presently, the gross emolument including SEBI’s Contribution towards National Pension Scheme (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance etc. at Mumbai at the minimum of this scale is approx. ₹1,15,000/- p.m. without accommodation and ₹80,500/- p.m. with accommodation."

Eligibility, age limit and application fees

Minimum required eligibility for all streams except Research and official language is B.A. These two categories required candidates to complete M.A. before applying.

Candidate must have been born on or after January 01, 1992. Upper age limit to apply is 30 years.

For candidates falling in for the unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category, the application fee is Rs. 1000. Application fee of Rs 100 will be charged from candidates of SC/ST/PwBD category.

How to apply