SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 1974 Staff Nurse Vacancies Closing Today

SGPGIMS recruitment 2023: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, is going to close the registration window for its staff nurse recruitment today. There are a total of 1974 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sgpgims.org.in.

SGPGIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be aged between 21 and 40 years.

Candidate should possess B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University OR

Candidate should be B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2-year course) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council. OR

Candidate should possess Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/Board or council.

Two years experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.

Applicants will have to pay the application fee to apply for SGPGIMS recruitment. An application fee of Rs 1180 for UR, OBC and EWs candidates is payable. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 708.

SGPGIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only. The exam will be held on March 22, 2023. The language of the examination will be both English and Hindi 80% of questions will be related to the Theory of Nursing knowledge. 20% of questions will be related to the Practical application of Nursing work (of these 10% will be related to COVID-related work). There will be no negative marking. The language of the examination will be both English and Hindi.